BRATTLEBORO — A late afternoon traffic stop in an investigation for a car theft turned into a chase with police Saturday, ultimately resulting in the arrest of the suspect at a property he wasn’t allowed to be on, according to a news release.
At around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Brattleboro police tried to stop a vehicle on Putney Road under the suspicion of theft from a request for assistance from Vermont State Police, according to the release from Brattleboro police.
Jason Moul of Bellows Falls allegedly fled officers and began passing other vehicles, police said.
Moul, 38, was subsequently arrested “without incident” after police found his car unoccupied in front of a business on Putney Road, according to police.
Vermont State Police took custody of Moul, who was held for lack of $10,000 bail ahead of a scheduled court appearance today, according to the release.