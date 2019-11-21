BRATTLEBORO — The town’s select board voted Tuesday to authorize a $35,000 settlement of a sexual harassment and gender discrimination lawsuit brought by a police officer.
Sgt. Penny Witherbee, who resigned from the Brattleboro Police Department in August 2018, had alleged she was subjected to sexist remarks and behavior by male officers and discriminated against on the basis of gender. She also claimed two town employees had made “unwanted sexual advances.”
The Brattleboro Select Board’s resolution approving the settlement states that “the town admits no liability and enters into the settlement for the sole purpose of avoiding protracted litigation.”
The town’s insurer will make the settlement payment.
Reading a prepared statement at the board’s meeting Tuesday night, Town Manager Peter B. Elwell, who was named as a defendant in the lawsuit, said he believes the town would have won on the facts if the case had gone to trial.
“I can state unequivocally that the town of Brattleboro did not commit any gender-based discrimination against Ms. Witherbee,” Elwell said, according to a video of the meeting posted online. “I acknowledge that issues related to some workplace conduct by some individuals is a more complicated matter. However, it is important to note that the overall atmosphere in the police department is healthy and professional. Instances of inappropriate conduct have been rare.”
He did not specify the conduct or individuals he was referring to.
Elwell added that “there is no evidence that town management or the police command staff ever tolerated any harassment or offensive conduct directed at Ms. Witherbee or anyone else.”
Along with settling with the town, Witherbee will dismiss all claims against individual town officials, according to Elwell. She had named Elwell, Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland, Police Chief Michael Fitzgerald and Capt. Mark Carignan as defendants in the lawsuit, filed in July 2018.
Witherbee, now a lieutenant in Winchester, and her attorneys did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday afternoon. Elwell was out of the office Wednesday. Moreland declined to answer further questions about the suit, referring a reporter to Elwell’s statement Tuesday.
Witherbee was hired on the Brattleboro force in 2002, according to her lawsuit. She alleged male officers would make lewd and demeaning remarks about women, and supervisors did not act to stop that behavior. The lawsuit claimed Witherbee “was informed that she was not welcome at the male officers’ social hunting event but should join the social group of police officers’ wives.”
The lawsuit also alleged that Carignan, then a Brattleboro police officer, pushed her against a wall and tried to kiss her at a social event in 2003, and that Moreland hugged and kissed her against her will in 2013 during a conversation about how she was coping after responding to a vehicle crash a day earlier.
“The allegations against me were false,” Carignan said in an email Wednesday. “I always treated Ms. Witherbee professionally and fairly. Her decision to voluntarily dismiss me from this case reflects that fact,” he said, referring to the dismissal of the individual defendants as part of the agreement resolving the case.
Moreland on Wednesday declined to comment on the allegations against him, again referring to Elwell’s statement. In a court filing this year, his attorney, Kaveh S. Shahi, wrote that “defendant Moreland attempted to console plaintiff who was emotionally reacting to her experience at the accident scene, and in the process defendant Moreland gave plaintiff a hug and kissed her on the head to show compassion,” but Moreland “denied that defendant’s conduct was in any way sexual or indicated by plaintiff to be unwelcome.”
The issue was later “amicably addressed” in a meeting in March 2014, where Moreland apologized “for having given plaintiff the wrong impression, and plaintiff accepted,” Shahi wrote.
Witherbee also claimed she was denied opportunities because of her gender and disciplined for behavior that male colleagues engaged in without punishment. The town has denied any discriminatory treatment of her.
Witherbee sued under federal and state laws prohibiting gender discrimination and sexual harassment.
In a June ruling, Judge Christina Reiss of the U.S. District Court in Burlington dismissed claims involving actions that allegedly took place before the statute of limitations for each law, but allowed other claims to go forward.
The settlement agreement drops all remaining claims. In addition to the $35,000 payment to Witherbee, the town’s insurer — the Vermont League of Cities and Towns’ Property and Casualty Intermunicipal Fund — will pay $3,400 to Witherbee’s attorneys and cover certain fees related to the litigation, Elwell said Tuesday.