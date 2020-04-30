BRATTLEBORO — As Vermont Gov. Phil Scott moves gradually and methodically to ease the restrictions of his stay-at-home order, Brattleboro has announced that on-site services will resume at town offices Monday.
But with offices closed since March 18, that shift will come with plenty of safeguards and sanitizer.
Town Manager Peter Elwell’s daily COVID-19-response status update Wednesday detailed more than a page of precautions accompanying the move.
Unless a task requires two people, only one employee will be in an office at a time, and employees will continue to use email, Internet and phone as much as possible to work with each other. Likewise, members of the public are urged to do as much town business as they can via these modes (and traditional mail), and Elwell reminds people that property tax and utility payments can be made by mail or online.
By Monday, people will also be able to make these payments by leaving an envelope with a check in a locked drop box that will be installed on a light pole in the parking lot to the rear of the municipal center.
People are encouraged to make an appointment before accessing town services in person. The entrances to all town facilities will be locked, and only one visitor will be allowed in an office at once. Anyone will COVID-19 symptoms will be barred from entering the building.
Visitors and employees alike will be required to don masks — which will be provided by the town if residents don’t have one — at all times when meeting, to stay at least six feet apart and wear gloves or use hand sanitizer if needing to touch documents. The same rules will apply when employees need to meet with one another. Employees who don’t return to town facilities Monday will continue to work remotely.
All surfaces will be disinfected between visitors and at the start and end of shifts, and restrooms are closed to the public except in an emergency (in which case, they, too, will be promptly disinfected, according to Elwell).
The Brooks Memorial Library remains closed to the public, although, starting Monday, cardholders can request curbside pick-up of library materials. These requests can be made by email or phone, with details to be posted at www.brookslibraryvt.org.
Further details on the reopening will be released next week, according to a statement from Elwell.
“Daily updates next week and beyond will include detailed information about the steps we will take ‘a quarter turn at a time’ to ramp back up to something resembling normal operations,” the statement says.