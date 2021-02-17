BRATTLEBORO — After Stanley Lynde was critically injured in a crash on his motorcycle in 2017, the community rallied behind his family to help them cope.
Now, a few years after his death, Brattleboro is taking another step to honor him. On Tuesday night, the selectboard voted unanimously to rename a portion of Elm Street as Lynde’s Place.
Lynde, who was 63 when he died, owned Lynde Motorsports, a motorcycle repair shop at 70 Flat St., right next to the spur of roadway that will now carry his name.
But it wasn’t just a business for him, according to his daughter, Kelli Lynde Worden.
“Lynde Motorsports was a community within a community,” she said in a Facebook message Tuesday. “People would go there to laugh, [to] tell their life stories ... He created a community that was giving, even in times that were hard.”
Lynde, who lived in Putney, died in the fall of 2017 after suffering several serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on Route 5 near Interstate 91 in Westminster. His wife, Laura D’Angelo, was also on the bike at the time and fractured several bones.
The crash involved a pickup truck traveling north that tried to turn onto the interstate’s ramp, according to a previous Sentinel report.
His family started a GoFundMe page to help pay off Lynde’s and D’Angelo’s medical bills, which raised more than $90,000 in just two weeks.
And when a celebration of life was held for Lynde after he died, traffic stretched about half a mile because of how many people showed up.
The idea for the name change stemmed from a logistical need, Brattleboro Town Manager Peter Elwell told the selectboard Tuesday.
“Everybody who’s been in Vermont for the past couple of decades will remember that there came a time where virtually every property in the state got re-numbered, and there were some changes to the names of streets and roads at that time ...,” he explained. “It was a public safety measure to make sure that there was clarity to addresses, so you weren’t out on the rural roads [saying] the fourth farm on the right or something.”
The state occasionally finds hiccups among street names or building numbers in towns, according to Elwell, and Vermont officials recently contacted Brattleboro because it has two Elm Streets.
“So when you think about Elm Street, there’s the part that’s uncomplicated that comes down the bridge from Canal Street ... and intersects with Flat Street and Frost Street,” Elwell said.
“There’s also that little spur that goes down from that hill that goes up to Elliot Street that takes you back down to Flat Street, and that is also called Elm Street,” he continued, noting there are no addresses or driveways there.
And with Lynde’s business nestled for so many years in that very area, Elwell said it made the most sense to take the opportunity to pay him tribute.
Selectboard Chairman Tim Wessel agreed with Elwell, saying this is a great way to address the situation.
“Stanley touched so many lives in our community for so many years,” he said. This idea “is perfect, in my opinion.”
The name change is effective immediately, Elwell said, and the town is working to obtain and install the new sign as soon as possible.
“The street named in his memory, Lynde Place, will leave an enduring, tangible trace of his vibrant presence in and spirited contribution to the Brattleboro community,” said D’Angelo in a Facebook message Wednesday. “For this beautiful and meaningful gesture, I am deeply grateful to the Brattleboro town and community.”
And with the building that housed Lynde Motorsports being sold earlier this month, this name change is even more significant, according to his daughter.
“He made an everlasting impact on Brattleboro,” Lynde Worden said, “and this tribute will [always] keep his memory there ... just like it belongs.”