BRATTLEBORO — A drive-through distribution of free food will be held Wednesday at Brattleboro Union High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Vermont National Guard will be on school grounds at 131 Fairground Road to distribute boxes of free non-perishable food, along with chicken, dairy products and produce, while supplies last.
Anyone in the Brattleboro region is welcome to pick up food, according to information provided by the town manager’s office, and those participating will be asked only their community of residence and the number of persons in the household. No proof of income eligibility will be required.
Food is provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and The Abbey Group, a Vermont-based food-service organization.
Participants are asked to pull up to the site from Atwood Street via South Main Street and open their vehicle’s trunk. National Guard members will load the food.
The National Guard requests that participants wear masks and bring no pets to the distribution site.
Those who are ill or in quarantine are encouraged to send a friend or relative to pick up food for them, according to the Vermont Foodbank website.
The Vermont Foodbank has joined with The Abbey Group, the Vermont National Guard and state government to distribute food at various locations throughout the state under its Farmers to Families food-box program.
For more information, visit vtfoodbank.org.