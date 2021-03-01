BRATTLEBORO — If William Taggard were president, reforming the Electoral College would be among his top priorities.
“We face a fundamental problem that puts at risk one of the most essential assets of our great nation,” Taggard, a junior at Brattleboro Union High School, wrote in his essay for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 11th annual State of the Union Essay Contest. “We need to review the merits of the Electoral College and determine how best to protect our democratic process.”
Taggard’s argument for electoral reform earned him first place in the statewide contest, which invites high school students to describe pressing issues they would prioritize as president, according to a news release this week from Sanders’ office. A panel of six Vermont teachers selected Taggard’s essay as the best of the 319 entries from students representing 42 schools.
“During a year that has been immensely challenging for teachers, students, and families, I could not be more proud that students from all across Vermont took the time to participate in this year’s essay contest,” Sanders said in a prepared statement.
Alexander Shriver, a senior at Brattleboro Union High School, was one of eight contest finalists. He also wrote about the Electoral College and argued for amending the Constitution to select the president by popular vote.
“The subjects these young people wrote about are not the stuff of history books; they are issues they are living through themselves, including an unprecedented health and economic crisis, a renewed fight for racial justice, and threats to our democracy,” Sanders said. “These struggles will be with us for a long time, and it is more important than ever to listen to the perspectives and ideas of our young people.”
Sanders will enter the finalists’ essays into the Congressional Record, the official printed account of the proceedings of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, according to the news release. The finalists also will join Sanders for a roundtable discussion, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at 7:30 p.m. Monday.