BRATTLEBORO — One weekend each winter, as many as 6,000 spectators crowd around a hill overlooking the Connecticut River Valley as people rocket off the slope at 60 miles per hour, soaring hundreds of feet through the air and landing softly on their extra-long skis.
The throngs have been coming to Harris Hill since 1922, when Brattleboro native Fred Harris built a ski jump there to introduce people to the fledgling activity. After a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ll be back next month to celebrate 100 years of jumping at the Cedar Street venue, which has become the epicenter of the sport in New England.
In addition to the annual competition, the Feb. 18-20 event will include nighttime jumping — a first at Harris Hill — and festivities to honor the lasting support from people in Brattleboro, said Patricia Howell, president of its organizing committee.
“This ski jump event is big in people’s hearts,” Howell said during a recent tour of the site. “I had people telling me that they came as a kid with their grandfather, who used to sell tickets, and they remembered being here year after year and now they want to bring their kids.”
Harris Hill was a hit from the beginning: The inaugural competition drew 2,500 spectators even though ski jumping, which wasn’t added to the Olympics until two years later, was largely unknown at the time, according to a history of the jump its organizing committee published last year.
Fred Harris, an extreme skier who’d earlier founded the Dartmouth College Outing Club as a student in Hanover, laid out plans for his hometown jump in December 1921, the new history recounts. Within a month, workers had cut trees, blasted rocks, smoothed the slope and constructed a wooden trestle for jumpers to start their descent — all for $2,200. (Harris leapt 107 feet at the inaugural competition, which was won by Dartmouth College student John Carleton.)
Since then, Harris Hill — which was named for its founder in 1951 — has hosted nine national championships, produced multiple Olympians and been raised to 90 meters, one of two standard heights in international competition.
That legacy is a testament to the volunteers and spectators who have supported the event over the past century, according to Sandy Harris, the ski jump founder’s daughter.
“Something that can prevail for 100 years says so much about community,” Harris, 69, of Spofford, told The Sentinel. “If it hadn’t been for the love of the hill in Brattleboro and the people that are really dedicated to … the sport, this would have gone away a long time ago.”
Harris said she thinks her father, an avid athlete and outdoorsman who died in 1961, “would be so incredibly thrilled” to know the competition has continued to date. She recalled spending hours at the hill as a child, playing with dolls while Fred Harris worked on his jump, often putting in place the latest technology or making it consistent with technique changes in the sport.
“He wanted everything to be perfect over there,” she said.
Harris, one of many local kids who jumped at smaller hills in Brattleboro, including the bygone Latchis Ski Jump, said she never graduated to Harris Hill. Now a member of the competition organizing committee, though, she’s been at every edition of the event for more than two decades.
Her involvement is particularly notable this year: Harris helped design a new award for the competition after defending champion Blaz Pavlic won his third title in 2020, which allowed the Slovenian — per tradition — to keep the trophy permanently. (Six jumpers in competition history have retired the trophy, including Brattleboro native Hugh Barber, who won three consecutive times in the 1970s.)
In addition to a new trophy, this year’s event will feature nighttime jumping at a special anniversary celebration Feb. 18.
Organizers have installed floodlights along Harris Hill to make the jumping exhibition possible, according to Howell, the committee president. A Newfane, Vt., resident who’s been involved with the competition since 1986, Howell said the Friday night event — for which admission is free — will include food and beverage vendors and a fireworks display.
The Brattleboro Outing Club, which Fred Harris also founded in 1922 and which ran the ski-jumping competition for many years, is also hosting the centennial ceremony. All past jumpers are invited back this year, Howell said, and a new sculpture downtown — designed by her husband, Mel Martin, and depicting a jumper suspended in flight — is helping mark the occasion.
But on the weekend of Feb. 19-20, the focus will once again turn to the annual competition, which Howell said has attracted as many as 40 jumpers from the U.S., Europe, Canada and Japan.
As in past years, the entirely volunteer-run event will feature two contests: the Pepsi Challenge & U.S. Cup on Saturday and the Fred Harris Memorial Tournament on Sunday. Jumpers in both are judged on distance and form. A full schedule for the weekend can be found at www.harrishillskijump.com.
On competition days, Howell said Harris Hill is “transformed into just the most magical mix of people and music.” Bonfires, food vendors and cowbells rung to cheer on the jumpers create a festive atmosphere, she said.
In its 100-year history, the competition has been canceled due to lack of snow (six times), war (three times) and structural repairs (three times). Last year, a new reason was added: pandemic.
Organizers are still ironing out COVID protocols, especially given the recent surge in cases, but Howell said this year's competition is expected to take place as planned. With conditions likely to be cold, her latest advice to spectators is purely sartorial: “If you’re planning to come, dress appropriately. … This is not a fashion show.”