BRATTLEBORO — Authorities say a resident of a Brattleboro homeless shelter planned the Monday morning killing of the shelter's coordinator.
Leah Rosin-Pritchard, 36, was identified by authorities and Groundworks Collaborative, which runs the Morningside House shelter, as the woman who was killed.
Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and arraigned in the Windham Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro.
Mimi Brill, Mahvish-Jammeh's attorney, entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. Brill did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in court, Mahvish-Jammeh bought an ax at a local hardware store on Saturday that is consistent with the weapon police recovered at the scene.
In a statement Tuesday, Groundworks Collaborative said, "Leah Rosin-Pritchard is irreplaceable. She was a wonderfully strong, positive, beautiful and compassionate person who gave generously of her spirit and skills in support of all Morningside House residents and her professional colleagues. There are no words to express the depth of loss felt by her Groundworks teammates and our hearts go out to her family and friends.
"We can unequivocally say that Groundworks will not be the same without Leah. Our staff and our program participants are grieving. We are, at the same time, personally and organizationally impacted, and we are focused on supporting each other while continuing to provide food, shelter, and supportive services to people who need us."
On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes ordered Mahvish-Jammeh into the custody of the Vermont Department of Mental Health pending a competency evaluation. Caitlin Miller of Health Care and Rehabilitation Services met with Mahvish-Jammeh before her arraignment and "identified her as someone who did suffer from significant mental illness," Hayes said on Tuesday.
Brattleboro Det. Sgt. Greg Eaton wrote in the probable cause affidavit that video and audio recording show Mahvish-Jammeh attacking Rosin-Pritchard and ultimately killing her Monday morning. Eaton wrote that before Rosin-Pritchard's death, Mahvish-Jammeh was concealing part of herself under a sheet, and an ax protruding from the sheet is consistent with the one used to kill Rosin-Pritchard.
Mahvish-Jammeh had asked to speak with Rosin-Pritchard specifically in the shelter's living room shortly before the killing, according to a witness Eaton interviewed. Eaton wrote that there are no video cameras in the living room, but there was audio available, and the two women came into view of the available video during the attack.
Eaton also wrote that after police officers arrived to the Royal Road house, Mahvish-Jammeh was wiping blood off of her hands with a paper towel and was taken into custody without incident.
Mahvish-Jammeh is being held without bail.
