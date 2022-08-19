BRATTLEBORO — A Boston-based research organization plans to launch an opportunity for people to volunteer in trials of a vaccine candidate for Lyme disease as part of a wider clinical study across New England and the Northeast.
Care Access, the research group, aims to begin trials in downtown Brattleboro in September, according to Joe Oh, senior vice president of marketing. Selected participants will trial the VALOR Lyme disease vaccine candidate, developed by American pharmaceutical company Pfizer and French biotechnology company Valneva, he said.
Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the U.S., and is transmitted to humans and other animals by bites from ticks infected with two species of bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The VALOR vaccine, short for Vaccine Against Lyme for Outdoor Recreationists, entered its third phase of trials earlier this month. The two companies are planning to accommodate about 6,000 patients age 5 and older in Lyme-endemic areas of the U.S. and Europe, Pfizer said in an Aug. 8 news release.
"Phase three means that it's proven to have some level of effectiveness as well as being safe for people, and so now it's about determining the depth and breadth of that effectiveness," Oh said.
Oh said Care Access is looking for "somewhere north of 3,000 total" people to enter a screening process and participate in its study in the U.S. The study is open to children and teens age 5-17 with permission from a parent or guardian and to adults age 18 or older.
To apply for the study, people must visit a Care Access webpage and complete a screener that asks if they or their child live an outdoor lifestyle near trees, open fields and water bodies as well as if they or their child have received a trial Lyme disease vaccine. If selected after the screener, participants will receive four injections and make at least seven in-person visits with researchers over 2½ years.
Participants will be injected either with the VALOR vaccine or a placebo, and Oh said the study is double-blind, meaning neither participants nor on-site clinicians will know which vials contain the vaccine or placebo.
"You'll need to keep visiting, having the physicians or clinicians reviewing your charts and making sure that you're staying active within the trial," Oh said. "[But] you sign informed consent, so you can leave the trial whenever you want. If for whatever reason you decide you don't want to continue tomorrow, it's totally your power as a patient to leave whenever you want."
After being selected, participants will receive contact information of people and groups to reach if they have questions and to receive updates on their progress, Oh said. There is no cost to participate in the study, and health insurance is not required, he said. Participants will be compensated for their time and travel, and Oh said payment is received after each appointment visit.
Oh could not share where Care Access is planning to conduct the study in Brattleboro, as it's still being set up, but he noted it will be in the "heart of downtown" in an accessible, public area.
Brattleboro was selected as one of two locations in Vermont where the study is being conducted along with Colchester, while other trials are being set up in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. There are no locations in New Hampshire, but Oh there are no residency requirements to participate in trials in other states.
"We're expanding as much as we can throughout the Northeast region, and it's going to be on a rolling basis," he said. "We looked at potential partners we could set up facilities with, and we wanted to be in certain neighborhoods but it was about finding the appropriate partners who wanted to ... do this with us."
The study began earlier this month and some locations are already running and welcoming participants, according to Oh. He said registration for all locations in the study will likely remain open until mid-December.
Those interested in volunteering in the study can visit www.lymetrial.com for more information and to fill out the screener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.