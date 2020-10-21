BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro selectboard will consider alternatives to a proposed ordinance that would limit the cost of tenants’ security deposits after discussing the measure and hearing public feedback Tuesday night.
The proposal, which was submitted in August by a local tenants union, would cap the up-front costs of a lease at the first month’s rent and a security deposit equal to the monthly rent — effectively prohibiting landlords from also requiring the last month’s rent. Members of the Tenants Union of Brattleboro, which proposed the measure on Aug. 18, say it would make housing costs more affordable for low-income workers.
At a first reading of the draft ordinance Tuesday night, the selectboard declined to advance the measure to a public hearing and second reading on Nov. 3, when it could have been adopted. Instead, board members asked town staff to explore alternative ways to increase housing affordability, including by modifying the proposal.
After hearing testimony from Town Attorney Bob Fisher and members of the public, board member Daniel Quipp — who voted last week to advance the proposal — indicated that he would not be comfortable adopting the proposed ordinance as it is written. With Board Chair Tim Wessel and Vice-Chair Elizabeth McLoughlin already having voiced opposition to the proposal, Town Manager Peter Elwell proposed that the five-person board give municipal staff an opportunity to explore alternatives proposed during the meeting.
The board is scheduled to review its findings at its Nov. 17 meeting.
Fisher, the town attorney, began the discussion Tuesday by explaining to the board how alleged violations of the proposed ordinance would be adjudicated by the housing board of review — a body that would be created in conjunction with the new law.
Fisher said he studied cases heard by the housing board of review in Burlington, Vt., which is one of two municipalities in the state that has adopted a similar law. (The other, Barre, repealed its security deposit regulation in March after being unable to fill positions on its housing review board.) Burlington’s housing review board acts as an intermediary step before some landlord-tenant disputes are taken to court, according to Fisher.
He noted that it typically considers tenants’ claims that a landlord has improperly withheld their security deposit and does not adjudicate cases in which a tenant fails to pay their last month’s rent at the end of the lease. The landlord would need to resolve the dispute in small claims court rather than with the housing review board in such instances, Fisher explained.
In response to a question from board member Ian Goodnow about the enforceability of the proposed ordinance, Fisher said tenants could be fined for violating municipal law by failing to pay their last month’s rent. Even in that case, he added, their landlord would not be able to recoup the money.
“I don’t think [the ordinance] gives different alternatives to the landlord,” he said. “It would give the town the ability to enforce it against the tenant, but that would be issuing a civil ticket.”
Fisher explained that those fines would go into Brattleboro’s general funds, making it difficult to use them to reimburse landlords for any lost income.
The selectboard also heard testimony from more than a dozen members of the public, some of whom said the ordinance would make housing more affordable for low-income renters without affecting landlords’ earnings.
But several landlords explained that without a substantial up-front financial commitment from tenants, they would offer leases only to wealthier people — reducing accessibility for low-income renters. Ralph Buchanan, a Brattleboro landlord, said he has required that tenants pay their last month’s rent up-front, in addition to the first month’s rent and a security deposit, since having several who failed to pay their rent.
“If I start getting into bad situations again, I’m either going to raise my rents … or become stricter on the background requirements to let somebody come in,” he said.
Quipp said those concerns, in addition to the apparent limitations of a housing review board, as explained by Fisher, “gave [him] pause.”
Dick DeGray, a Brattleboro resident and former selectboard member, suggested that if the security deposit regulation is enacted, the selectboard should consider using funds from the federal Community Development Block Grant program to compensate landlords if a tenant fails to pay their last month’s rent.
Several board members appeared to be intrigued by that proposal. Goodnow and Brandie Starr said they would support using the CDBG money to reimburse landlords, while Quipp proposed offering the funds to renters as loans to help them afford up-front lease costs.
Without a specific proposal before the board, Elwell recommended that it allow Fisher and municipal staff to research those ideas. He pledged to provide board members with more information at its Nov. 17 meeting but warned that a “terrific solution” would be unlikely at that point.
Also at Tuesday night’s meeting, the selectboard moved to accept and appropriate $450,000 in state funding for Groundworks Collaborative’s efforts to renovate and expand its South Main Street facilities. The board approved Groundworks’ application for a grant from the Vermont Community Development Program in January 2019.
"This is a really important step and a really important project for the town of Brattleboro," Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland said.