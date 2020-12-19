BRATTLEBORO — Landlords in Brattleboro will soon be barred from requiring tenants to pay their last month’s rent when they sign a lease, which a local tenants union says will improve housing affordability.
The Brattleboro Selectboard voted 3–2 to limit the up-front costs of leases at its meeting Tuesday night after debating the proposal for more than three months. Board members also received information about available funding they had previously expressed interest in offering as financial relief to tenants or landlords.
The new ordinance will take effect Feb. 14 after a mandatory 60-day waiting period and will not apply retroactively to any leases signed before that date, according to Town Attorney Bob Fisher.
On Tuesday night, the selectboard listened to comments from approximately 20 members of the public on the proposal, which will prohibit landlords from charging up-front lease payments that exceed the first month’s rent and a security deposit equal to the monthly rent.
More than a dozen Brattleboro tenants voiced support for the draft ordinance, with many arguing that it would benefit people with limited financial resources by reducing the cost of signing a lease. (In 2017, the median monthly rent in Windham County was $862, according to the Vermont Housing Finance Agency.)
“It’s really hard to come up with an equivalent amount of money worth three months’ rent,” Jackson Stein said. “Not everyone has big savings, but we all still need housing.”
Ryan Stratton, a Brattleboro renter, told the selectboard he was fortunate that his landlord did not require more than first month’s rent and a security deposit when he signed the lease for his apartment six years ago.
“I wouldn’t have been able to move in at that time if my landlord had been collecting last month’s rent, in addition to first and security,” he said.
But several landlords said the measure may actually reduce housing accessibility, claiming it could compel landlords to ensure their own financial security by accepting only wealthy renters who they trust will be able to afford the last month’s rent at the end of their lease.
If the federal evictions moratorium that expires Dec. 31 is renewed or replaced by another ban, Fric Spruyt said he would “be super picky about who I let in” because there would be no legal remedy to recoup unpaid rent.
“I will be willing to leave things empty because I can absolutely not afford to get somebody in who is problematic in any way,” he said.
Selectboard members then addressed the arguments presented and explained their position on the draft ordinance.
Ian Goodnow and Brandie Starr thanked people for their comments and reiterated their support for the measure, which Goodnow called “a common-sense move.”
Selectboard Chairman Tim Wessel and Vice Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin noted their opposition, arguing that the security-deposit regulation would not create any new housing and could pressure landlords to raise rents, restrict their units to financially secure tenants or even sell their properties.
And Daniel Quipp, who had been the swing vote this fall after tempering his initial support for the proposal before reviving it in recent weeks, said Tuesday night he was “strongly in support.”
“There is one fact that I am certain of if we pass this ordinance,” he said, “that any tenant undertaking a new rental agreement will have an easier time of it.”
Goodnow, Quipp and Starr voted in favor of the proposal; Wessel and McLoughlin voted against.
Prior to the vote, Wessel, who owns two rental properties in Brattleboro and said Tuesday he does not charge last month’s rent up front, expressed concern about criticism of the selectboard from both advocates and opponents of the ordinance. He called board members’ positions on the measure “a policy disagreement,” adding that they all believe the limited supply of available housing in Brattleboro is an issue and that paying three months’ worth of rent up front is challenging for many would-be tenants.
“I don’t think there’s a lot of argument about that,” Wessel said. “But a lot of people are kind of speaking in that way, and that’s kind of upset me tonight.”
Indeed, public discussions of the proposal this fall were often contentious, with landlords claiming the draft ordinance would harm renters and local tenants upset that landlords presumed to know their best interests.
Brattleboro activists created the Tenants Union of Brattleboro in April in an effort to support workers of low income after seeing some lose income due to the COVID-19 pandemic and struggle to afford rent. The group proposed the security-deposit ordinance Aug. 18 because it seemed easier to enact than a rent-control program, which its members also favored, Danielle Itin, one of the group’s members, said in October.
“The cost of securing a new place to live in our town is enormous,” she said. “… With first [and] last [months’ rent] and a security deposit, it largely adds up to three months’ rent.”
The selectboard voted Oct. 6 to consider the measure for adoption while also stripping a provision that would have required landlords to return a tenant’s security deposit with accrued interest. Goodnow, Quipp and Starr voted to advance the amended proposal at that meeting.
Public debate around the draft ordinance this fall largely echoed the arguments voiced on Tuesday.
At a first reading of the draft ordinance Oct. 20, several landlords raised concerns that, if enacted, the proposal would lead them to raise rent or offer leases only to wealthier applicants. Quipp indicated at that meeting that he would not be comfortable adopting the measure, saying the landlords’ testimony, in addition to input from Fisher about the limitations of a housing review board, “gave [him] pause.”
The selectboard instead asked town staff to explore options for increasing housing affordability, including ideas to mollify landlords by compensating them if a tenant fails to pay last month’s rent and to help renters afford up-front lease costs using federal funds.
However, Fisher told the board on Nov. 17 that those funds, from the federal Community Development Block Grant program, cannot be used to reimburse landlords or renters for rent-related expenses. Quipp then appeared to surprise board members with his interest in reviving the tenants union’s proposal.
The selectboard approved the measure at a first reading on Dec. 1, after scrapping the provision that would have created a housing review board to litigate landlord-tenant disputes. That decision positioned the board to formally adopt the ordinance at a public hearing and second reading Tuesday.
Tenants union member Doran Hamm said Friday that the regulation will protect renters with low incomes from housing insecurity or even homelessness, noting the additional strain on emergency shelters and financial relief programs during the pandemic.
“The whole goal really is accessibility for low-income people,” he said. “… It’s putting people’s actual needs over the fear that landlords have of getting taken advantage of by tenants.”
Hamm called the ordinance a “very small step” toward ensuring housing affordability in Brattleboro, adding that public officials should also enact rent-control policies and extend or replace the expiring federal evictions moratorium.
Brattleboro Planning Director Sue Fillion told the selectboard Tuesday that town staff has explored the possibility of creating a “risk-mitigation fund” to further ensure housing stability. Presenting both public and private funding options, Fillion explained that grants could be used as rent assistance for tenants or to prevent evictions by compensating landlords for any unpaid rent or utility expenses.
“It’s really apparent that there are resources out there for both landlords and tenants, particularly low-income tenants,” she said.
Fillion also told the board that Brattleboro has been approved for a grant to study the town’s supply of rental units and other housing-related information. The study could be completed in summer 2021, she said.
Wessel and McLoughlin said before the board adopted the security-deposit ordinance that they would prefer waiting until after the housing study is completed, to allow members to incorporate its conclusions into the policy.
Anticipating its passage, however, Wessel also urged Brattleboro landlords to resist selling their rental units in the current seller’s market and to keep their units available for long-term tenants, rather than shorter stays like an Airbnb-model.
“It’s unfortunate if we lose good, local-rooted people to some landlords … who have less of a connection to our community,” he said.