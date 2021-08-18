BRATTLEBORO — The select board voted at a meeting Tuesday to adopt a resolution that requires people to wear masks in indoor public spaces, according to the Brattleboro Reformer. The previous mask mandate was lifted in June.
The resolution will need to be approved by Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine, the Reformer article says.
The move comes as the delta variant of the coronavirus is surging across the country and as Windham County is experiencing moderate levels of virus transmission.
Last week, Brattleboro Town Manager Peter Elwell announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had classified Windham County as having “substantial” levels of community transmission and town government facilities would require mask wearing indoors. On Monday, the county was reclassified by the CDC as having “moderate” levels of community transmission of the virus.
CDC guidelines recommend that people wear masks indoors in areas with “substantial” transmission, even if they are fully vaccinated.
At its Tuesday meeting, the select board also passed a separate resolution encouraging people to wear masks and to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Reformer.
Elwell was not immediately available for comment Wednesday morning. Attempts to reach Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland were also unsuccessful.