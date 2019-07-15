BRATTLEBORO — The town is seeking residents to serve on a slew of boards and committees, with the selectboard to make appointments beginning at its Aug. 6 meeting.
People are needed for the following posts and panels: Arts Committee; Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Board of Commissioners; Cemetery Committee; Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC); Conservation Commission; Design Review Committee (alternate); Development Review Board (alternate); Energy Committee; fence viewers; inspector of lumber, shingles and wood; Planning Commission; Recreation and Parks Board; Senior Solutions Advisory Council; and Tree Advisory Committee.
Additional information and applications are available at www.brattleboro.org or at the town manager’s office at 802-251-8151. Applications can be submitted online; by email to tmsecretary@brattleboro.org; or by mail to Brattleboro Town Manager’s Office, Attn: Committee Vacancy, 230 Main St., Suite 208, Brattleboro, Vt. 05301. Applications can also be delivered in person.
Applications should be submitted 10 days before the selectboard’s meeting.
— Sentinel Staff