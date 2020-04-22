BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Retreat will receive more than $7 million from the state to help stabilize its finances during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The psychiatric and substance-use treatment facility has already received $3.5 million, according to spokesman Konstantin von Krusenstiern, with the rest of the funds to arrive weekly in Medicaid advances between now and June.
The latter will need to be paid back through a small reduction in future Medicaid reimbursements to the Retreat over time, he noted.
The Retreat has also received about $500,000 through the CARES Act — federal dollars earmarked for hospitals to help reduce the financial strain caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
The funding will be used to support hospital operations as the impact of COVID-19 on revenue will be "millions of dollars" due to a reduction in the Retreat's number of patients and some programs temporary halting new client admissions, von Krusenstiern said.
Since the start of the global pandemic, the Retreat has had a drop of inpatients from about 100 at the hospital per day to the mid-60s, von Krusenstiern said, or about 35 to 40 percent of its inpatient clients.
The Retreat typically serves about 5,400 people across all its programs annually, including 2,500 in its 119-bed inpatient unit, President and CEO Louis Josephson said previously.
The programs that closed operate under a group-therapy model, von Krusenstiern said, which would conflict with federal and state social-distancing guidelines for COVID-19. Private one-on-one counseling sessions are still offered online by the Retreat, with developments in the works to provide online group programming.
The Retreat also temporarily shut its doors for new admissions to any out-of-staters last month in an attempt to slow the spread of the viral respiratory disease.
"These funds will offset our fixed costs and cover new expenses related to the Retreat's response to this crisis," von Krusenstiern said in an email.
Sarah Squirrell, commissioner for the Vermont Department of Mental Health, said the state agreed to help the Retreat financially because it's an essential part of Vermont's mental health system.
"They are 100 percent of our child and youth inpatient capacity, and just about 50 percent of our adult inpatient capacity, so just generally, they are a big part of our system of care," Squirrell said, "and our North Star of accountability is to ensure that Vermonters have that access to care."
This isn't the first time the facility has fallen under financial hardship.
At the end of December, the Retreat's board of trustees directed Josephson to explore options for potentially closing or selling the Retreat or scaling back its services if it didn't receive additional financial help from the state.
Josephson previously blamed these fiscal challenges partly on many years without a Medicaid reimbursement increase.
The Retreat's funding request was denied, due to what Human Services Secretary Mike Smith described in a previous statement as a lack of significant management or operational changes by the facility to address its financial problems.
The additional funding would have been on top of a previously disbursed financial package — valued at $16 million — that includes the construction and ongoing operating costs of 12 new beds, Smith said in the statement he issued in January.
The Retreat has received some separate support from the state since January, von Krusenstiern said, as part of a continued conversation with state officials.
" ... (T)he Brattleboro Retreat and the Agency of Human Services have been partners for many years, and the tone and spirit of the current discussions is one of collaboration and problem solving and that is exactly where we want to be right now," Squirrell said.