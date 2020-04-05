A patient at the Brattleboro Retreat has tested negative for COVID-19.
After displaying symptoms of the viral respiratory disease, a test was administered on Tuesday. Retreat spokesman Konstantin von Krusenstiern said Sunday morning that the results came back negative.
On Saturday he said an employee began showing symptoms of the illness and is no longer working. He declined to answer questions about the employee's role at the Retreat and when they were last at work, citing confidentiality.
Von Krusenstiern said the mental health and addiction care facility is "following strict protocols to mitigate the risk to patients and staff."
The not-for-profit organization serves about 5,400 people annually across all its programs, including 2,500 in its 119-bed inpatient unit, officials have said.
The virus has claimed the lives of nine New Hampshire residents to date, with 621 cases in the state total.