BRATTLEBORO — To take pressure off Vermont's mental health system and make room in state hospitals for COVID-19 patients, the Brattleboro Retreat is now only admitting Vermont residents to its inpatient programs, the facility announced.
The change only affects new admissions, and out-of-staters currently admitted at the Retreat will stay there, according to spokesman Konstantin von Krusenstiern.
"Each time we admit a patient who would otherwise be stuck in a hospital emergency department suffering from acute psychiatric distress, we free up valuable medical resources needed to combat COVID-19 in Vermont," said Louis Josephson, president and CEO, in a statement.
The Retreat is still awaiting test results from a patient tested for the virus, and an employee began showing symptoms of the illness and is no longer working, von Krusenstiern said. He declined to answer questions Saturday about the employee's role at the Retreat and when they were last at work, citing confidentiality.
The mental health and addiction care facility is closely following protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with the safety of its employees and patients "at the forefront," von Krusenstiern said.
The Retreat serves about 5,400 people across all of its mental health and addiction care programs, including 2,500 in its 119-bed inpatient unit, officials said previously.
This accounts for more than 50 percent of all of Vermont's inpatient psychiatric treatment beds, all of Vermont's child and adolescent treatment beds and 150 suboxone treatment slots, according to state officials.
The Retreat also offers the nation's only LGBTQ-specific inpatient psychiatric program, according to its website.
The not-for-profit's decision to only admit Vermont residents is its latest attempt to help as the state grapples with the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.
As of Friday, von Krusenstiern said the Retreat has closed its on-site school programs and face-to-face outpatient programs; suspended all visitation of its inpatients; increased cleaning and disinfection protocols; and is working to bolster its stock of personal protective equipment.
The facility is also partnering with its neighbor, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, to help provide medical support for mildly symptomatic coronavirus patients, if needed, he said.