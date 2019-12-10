BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Retreat has appointed a new chief financial officer, the hospital announced in a news release Monday morning.
David Burke joined the Retreat this month, according to the organization’s website. He succeeds Arthur Nichols, a former president and CEO of Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, who recently retired from the Retreat, the release states.
Most recently, Burke was chief financial officer of Duffy Health Center in Hyannis, Mass., after spending more than five years as vice president/CFO at Nantucket Cottage Hospital.
“David is a strong addition to the Retreat’s senior leadership team,” Louis Josephson, the Retreat’s president and chief executive officer, said in the release. “Our hospital will benefit tremendously from his expertise in healthcare finance as we work to address the complex fiscal challenges that are unique to running a rural hospital specializing in mental health and addiction care.”
Burke has a bachelor’s degree in business, majoring in accounting, from Northeastern University in Boston and a master of business administration with a concentration in finance from Sacred Heart University in Connecticut.