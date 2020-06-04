BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Retreat workers are planning a protest, after the mental-health hospital fired union president and nurse Sy Creamer Monday.
Creamer is one of at least three officials with United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP) Local 5086 who have been terminated from or disciplined by the Retreat in a six-month period, according to a news release Tuesday from Rob Smith, interim union president and mental-health worker at the facility.
“It’s hard to see this as anything but an indirect attack on UNAP by the Retreat administration,” the release says.
In an email to The Sentinel Thursday morning, Retreat spokesman Konstantin von Krusenstiern said Creamer was terminated for policy violations. “These issues are about individual employee performance and egregious violations of Retreat policy,” von Krusenstiern said in the email. “The management of the Retreat is not anti-union; we are anti-incompetence.”
The Retreat will continue to recognize Creamer as union president, von Krusenstiern said.
The Retreat serves about 5,400 people across all of its mental-health and addiction-care programs, including 2,500 in its 119-bed inpatient unit.
The union represents 500 of the Retreat’s employees, ranging from nurses and mental-health workers to social workers and pharmacists.
Employees plan to hold a news conference Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Pavilion at The Commons in Brattleboro. Smith said workers will picket in front of the Retreat — while following social-distancing protocols and wearing face masks — on the afternoons of June 15 and June 22, and the public is welcome to join.
Creamer — who worked at the Retreat for six years — said she was placed on administrative leave May 4, while under investigation by the mental-health facility for allegedly violating HIPAA, a federal law that protects patients’ privacy.
Creamer said she was alleged to have forwarded a work email — twice to her personal email, and once to a union vice president — containing a patient identification number.
“I sent an email to myself for the content of the email, and in the subject line was a [medical record] number,” she said.
Creamer maintains she forwarded the email to herself and the union vice president because it showed that the Retreat has been accepting new out-of-state patients, after the facility said it stopped doing so in April in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In Thursday’s email, von Krusenstiern said Creamer was terminated for “patient privacy violations, removing confidential patient information from the Retreat and for her dishonesty during the investigation.”
In an earlier email, von Krusenstiern said the Retreat takes patients’ privacy rights seriously. “We devote significant effort to training our staff in our collective duties to safeguard patients’ protected health information,” he said. “Our patients are and will remain our number one priority.”
He added the mental-health facility has admitted a “very small” number of out-of-state patients but only when they had been medically cleared of COVID-19 and had no other options for care.
In April, von Krusenstiern sent a statement to The Sentinel, saying the facility is “currently only admitting Vermont residents to our inpatient programs.” Jack Callaci, the union’s representative through UNAP, argued Creamer’s actions were not a HIPAA violation because her email simply referenced a record number in the context of a “legitimate workplace disagreement” and did not reveal any patient names, personal health information or actual medical records,
In addition to Creamer’s termination, Union Vice President Edward Dowd told The Sentinel he was “relieved of his duty” in April and asked to not come in for his shifts leading up to a medical leave, which started 10 days later.
Dowd, a mental-health worker at the hospital, said this was for “criticizing management” in an email to the Retreat’s administration, which he said is a protected union activity.
According to von Krusenstiern, rather than disciplining Dowd for a performance issue right before his leave, Dowd was granted two weeks of paid time off.The disciplinary action for Dowd, von Krusenstiern added, is in abeyance, and he remains an employee
Winston Salisman, also a union vice president and mental-health worker, was fired Nov. 25. He was working with the state to become a foster parent and was connected with a child who had a history at the Retreat, according to the union’s news release.
The union said Salisman contacted the Retreat for input on the situation, asking if there were a policy against it. When he got no response, according to the union, the foster child was placed with Salisman’s family, and the union says he was fired on the grounds that he’d violated a Retreat policy.
However, von Krusenstiern said Salisman had been urged to contact the Retreat’s compliance officer and check its HR policies before fostering. “He did neither,” von Krusenstiern said Thursday, “and went ahead on his own and violated clear retreat policy.”
This isn’t the first time the union has attacked the Retreat’s administration over what it describes as employee mistreatment. There are 18 internal grievances currently filed against the mental health facility, according to Callaci.
The union also filed six unfair labor practice complaints with the National Labor Relations Board last year, alleging the Retreat’s administration repeatedly violated fundamental employee rights.
Two of those — filed Nov. 8 and Dec. 19 — allege administrators withheld information from union officers, denied union members representation during investigative interviews and threatened two union officials’ employment.The union won both cases against the Retreat in arbitration, Callaci said.
Paul Murphy of the National Labor Relations Board said in an email Thursday morning he couldn’t verify if the complaints were won in arbitration. One complaint was deferred to the grievance arbitration procedure in the contract, he said.
“If the Union received a favorable result, it came from a private arbitrator, not the NLRB,” he wrote. The other complaint was withdrawn by the union after the employer gave it the information in question, he said.
“We may have made a preliminary determination, but did not make a formal disposition in light of the parties coming to their own agreement,” he wrote.