BRATTLEBORO — When Tracy Donahue heard about the violent rampage in Georgia that left six women of Asian descent dead, she decided to take a stand.
Around two dozen people gathered late Tuesday afternoon at Plaza Park in downtown Brattleboro to stand vigil and protest violence and racism against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities. Donahue, a Brattleboro resident who organized the protest, said she did it to foster a sense of healing and belonging among the local Asian-American and Pacific Islander population.
"It's important that all of us are educated on this history of violence," she said. "And that we go forward with mindful actions that cultivate a sense of belonging to counter the hate."
Donahue said the protest was in response to a series of shootings at Atlanta-area massage parlors on March 16, which left eight people dead and injured one more. A suspect has been taken into custody.
Donahue said she's recently started to learn more about racism against Asian-Americans, and in doing so, she said she's become more aware of the size of that community in the Brattleboro area, which she said is larger than she realized. She said she found it eye-opening to learn recently that stories about Asian-Americans tend to be less frequently told by the media, and when those stories are reported, they tend to remain in the public eye for a shorter period of time.
"Many of them feel invisible," she said. "They feel like a blip on a screen. Also, when it comes to the hate and the violence they experience. Historically, people that perpetuate hate crimes against this group, they don't pay for their crimes."
Brattleboro resident Jamie Tao said that while he hasn't found racism against Asian-Americans to be too big a problem in town, it's nothing new. But he said it's not too late to start making progress and he appreciates the efforts being made in his town.
"It feels kind of disappointing, in that it just started to be talked about now, after a year of hate crimes [being] on the rise," he said. "But at the same time, I appreciate the effort."
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many U.S. cities have seen a significant spike in crimes against Asian-Americans. In many cases, violence and discrimination have been linked to the pandemic, as the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China.
Another resident in attendance at the protest, George Carvill, performed the song, "I'm Gonna Lift My Sister Up." He said it was important to recognize not only the violence that unfolded in Atlanta, but also discrimination related to the pandemic.
"It's not particularly unique," Carvill said. "But often is overlooked."
A protest with a similar message is set to take place in downtown Keene on Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Central Square.