BRATTLEBORO — Nearly two dozen Brattleboro firefighters, along with crews from eight surrounding communities, worked to knock down a three-alarm blaze early Sunday morning.
The fire displaced residents and caused significant damage, though no one was injured.
Just after 5 a.m., dispatch received a call about a fire at a large two-story home at 25 Shore Drive, a wooded lot at the corner of Putney Road and Eaton Avenue, according to a news release from Brattleboro Fire Chief Michael Bucossi. The wooded area made access difficult for fire trucks, he noted in the release.
The first engines arrived at the scene eight minutes after the call to find heavy fire at the front of the house. A second alarm was struck, beckoning all Brattleboro trucks and off-duty firefighters to the scene, the release says. It adds that the situation was escalated to a third alarm about 10 minutes later, and a special call was put out at 6:11 a.m. for two additional engine companies.
Bucossi noted that the blaze was declared under control at 7:18 a.m.
A total of seven people in two families lived in the home, according to the release. They had all evacuated when firefighters arrived, the release says, crediting smoke detectors.
Part of the reason so many units were needed was the heat and humidity, according to Bucossi. Having additional crews on scene allowed more rotations. Rescue Inc. also set up two ambulances, monitored the firefighters’ vital signs and provided drinking water.
Of the building’s two apartments, one was “totally gutted by the fire,” according to the release, and the second sustained significant smoke damage. The American Red Cross is tending to the residents and working with the building’s owner to find housing for those who were displaced, the release says.
The fire department believes the fire was an accident, sparked by "hot embers from a nearby fire pit getting into items on the front porch.”