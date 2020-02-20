BRATTLEBORO — Police say they have arrested two town residents in connection with alleged thefts of cars and credit cards from Hinsdale and Northfield, Mass.
Patrick Boyer, 33, is charged with operating without owner's consent, possession of stolen property and accessory after the fact, according to a news release Thursday from the Brattleboro Police Department. Theresa Gay, 44, is charged with possession of stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit card.
On Feb. 5, according to the release, police located a truck stolen from Hinsdale on Frost Street in Brattleboro. The owner said gift cards and a credit card had been stolen from the vehicle, and the credit card was used at two local stores, the release said.
On Feb. 11, police in Northfield told their Brattleboro counterparts of a string of motor vehicle break-ins, one of which resulted in a credit card being stolen and used in Brattleboro, according to the release. The following day, Brattleboro police located a vehicle stolen from Northfield on Reed Street.
The news release does not specify what roles Boyer and Gay are accused of playing in the alleged thefts.
Boyer is due to be arraigned Tuesday, and Gay on March 31.