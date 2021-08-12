BRATTLEBORO — With community transmission of COVID-19 increasing in Windham County, Vt. — as it is across the United States — Brattleboro is again requiring people to wear masks inside municipal buildings.
The rule applies to people whether or not they’re vaccinated against the virus, according to a news release Wednesday from Town Manager Peter Elwell.
The release notes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now classifies community transmission of COVID-19 as “substantial” in Windham County. Bennington County is likewise classified as having substantial community transmission, whereas Windsor and Rutland counties are classified as moderate.
The CDC classifies communities as having moderate transmission if the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days falls between 10 and 50. Using the same metric, if the number of new cases is between 50 and 100, the rate of transmission is considered substantial, while 100 or more new cases is considered high.
Late last month the CDC recommended even fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor spaces in communities seeing substantial or high viral transmission.
People who’d rather avoid town buildings at this time can make payments or other deliveries via a brown dropbox that is in the parking lot behind the Brattleboro Municipal Center, according to the release. While town-government meetings are all being conducted in person again, some are using a hybrid format that allows in-person attendance and participation via videoconference.