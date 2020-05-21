BRATTLEBORO — The town selectboard Tuesday issued an emergency order requiring that customers and employees in local businesses wear face coverings, a measure meant to slow the transmission of COVID-19.
The order applies to “all establishments in the Town of Brattleboro that invite the public into their premises,” including nonprofit organizations and government offices. Effective immediately, the order requires that either a cloth face covering or face shield be worn.
The requirement does not apply to children under 5, people who have trouble breathing or those who would not be able to remove a mask without assistance.
Requirements issued by the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development mandate that employees wear face coverings when around others. Businesses may require visitors wear masks as well.
But according to the latest version of Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s stay-at-home order, a town or city “may enact more strict local requirements regarding mask use.”
The Brattleboro Selectboard did so during its meeting Tuesday, after a discussion that included public input, according to a Wednesday news release from the town.
Brattleboro Town Manager Peter Elwell said Thursday the town won’t enforce the order, but would step in if business owners have a dispute with a customer over wearing a mask.
Elwell said there’s no penalty clause in the order.
To date, Vermont has tallied 54 known deaths among COVID-19 patients.
In New Hampshire, where 190 deaths have been deemed COVID-19-related, employees are supposed to wear cloth face coverings when “at work and in public,” according to the state’s general guidelines for businesses that have reopened or continued operations.
Similarly, the state’s retail-specific guidance stresses that workers must wear cloth face coverings when they are in parts of the store that are open to the public or in shared staff areas. It also advises stores to encourage customers to wear masks.
Last week, Democratic state representatives urged N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, to require cloth masks in public.
Sununu has said he believes a broader mask-wearing requirement is not needed, though local communities could consider such steps.
“We’re not at that point here in the state,” he said at a news conference Friday. “If local cities and towns can do that, and want to go down that path, it is their choice to do so.”
Sununu’s public health team has encouraged people to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which call for cloth face coverings when social distancing is hard to maintain, such as in stores.
The CDC says cloth masks that cover the nose and mouth can help prevent the wearer from unwittingly spreading the virus through respiratory droplets.