BRATTLEBORO — The selectboard has called off Brattleboro’s representative town meeting, which had been scheduled for Saturday.
The town administration had recommended the cancellation after Vermont Gov. Phil Scott limited public gatherings to 50 people, to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. The selectboard adopted that recommendation at its meeting Tuesday, according to a news release from the town manager’s office.
“The goal is to reschedule this meeting when it is safe to do so,” the release said. “The public will be informed when a new date is set.”