BRATTLEBORO — Police believe a fire at a home last month was intentionally set, according to a news release sent Tuesday.
Police responded to a fire at 125 Canal St. on Oct. 20. The fire was put out on arrival and no one was hurt or displaced, police said.
“There wasn’t even repairable damage,” Brattleboro police Detective Josh Lynde said Thursday morning.
Lynde said there was an accelerant used on the back side of the building, which led police to believe the fire was arson.
When asked how many people reside in the building, he said “a lot of people live there.”
There was no further information Thursday morning, according to Lynde.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 802-257-7950 or the tips line at 802-251-8188.