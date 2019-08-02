BRATTLEBORO — Police are looking for a man who allegedly fired a gun at two people in public and who “should be considered armed and dangerous,” according to a news release.
The Brattleboro Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Pedro A. Ocasio, 19, on the charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated domestic assault, according to the release.
Ocasio allegedly fired a weapon at two people at a bus stop near Elliot and Elm streets. There were no reported injuries, according to the release.
Police note that Ocasio knew the intended victims, so “there is no known specific danger to the public.” But because he might still possess a firearm, the release says, he is considered armed and dangerous.
Police ask anyone that sees the suspect, or knows where he is, to call 802-257-7946.