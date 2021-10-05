BRATTLEBORO — People's United Bank on Canal Street was robbed Monday afternoon, Brattleboro police said Tuesday.
The robber — described in a news release from police as a 5 foot, 5 inch white male wearing a black hoodie and baseball cap — had already fled the scene upon police's arrival around 4 p.m. He took an "undisclosed amount of cash" and did not appear to have a weapon, the release says.
No one was injured in the incident, Det. Sgt. Greg Eaton said.
The person headed south on Route 5 in a silver Nissan sedan with tinted windows, according to the release.
Brattleboro police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact the department at 802-257-7950 and ask for Eaton.