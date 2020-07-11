BRATTLEBORO — Police say they're looking for a man who reportedly robbed a person at gunpoint Saturday morning at the Brattleboro Transportation Center on Flat Street.
The alleged robbery occurred around 5:10 a.m. and was reported to have involved a long gun, the Brattleboro Police Department said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
The victim was not harmed, the release said. The victim described the robber as a white male in his early 30s, about 5 foot 8 inches and of medium build, with dark hair, and wearing a baggy blue sweatshirt and sweat pants with a stripe down each side, according to the release.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Brattleboro Police Department at 802-257-7950.