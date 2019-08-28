BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Police Department has seen an uptick in larceny from vehicles, especially unlocked vehicles at people’s homes, it announced in a news release.
The department issued the release to remind residents to take steps to help prevent thefts.
When it comes to locking doors and windows in homes and vehicles before leaving them, garage and back doors are often forgotten, according to the release.
Police also urged residents to be sure to have their mail and/or newspaper delivery stopped or picked up by some when they are away from their residence so that the home does not appear unoccupied.
Brattleboro police were not reachable for more information this morning. Any person who spots suspicious activity is asked to call the police at 802-251-8188.