BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Police Department returned to mostly normal operations Monday, after months of limited in-person interactions due to COVID-19.
The department — like many across the country — has taken several precautions since March to help curb the spread of the viral disease. But with Vermont health officials reporting lower case numbers than previously predicted, the Green Mountain State has begun reopening in phases.
As part of this, Brattleboro Town Manager Peter Elwell announced in a news release Friday that the town’s police department could start to reinstate former practices.
Officers — who are required to wear masks during public interactions — are now allowed to respond to all calls for assistance in person, the release says, unless the caller asks to be contacted by other means.
Brattleboro Police Chief Michael Fitzgerald said in an email Monday that officers will respond to all vehicle crashes now, including ones that are minor or have no injury.
Up until this point, officers were not responding to minor crashes unless the vehicle was blocking the road or someone had been injured, according to the department’s website.
The department’s lobby will remain locked at this time, and if needed, an officer will meet someone outside for general business. Those who have an emergency or appointment can be buzzed in by dispatchers, Fitzgerald noted.
Elwell also announced Friday that the Living Memorial Park Swimming Pool and Rotary Water Playground will open for the season June 20 at 1 p.m.
Space will be limited to 25 guests and staff members inside the gated area at one time, the release says, with priority given to Brattleboro residents.
Anyone entering the facility will have his or her temperature taken and be asked about COVID-19 symptoms or close contact with someone who has the disease.
Swimming, like all other exercise and activity, must comply with social-distancing guidelines, and anyone in the pool or pool area is required to stay six feet apart.
Daily reservations for the pool, which are required to use the facility, can be made by calling 802-254-6700.
As of Monday morning, Vermont had confirmed a total of 983 cases of COVID-19 among 35,326 people who had been tested, according to the state health department. Fifty-five patients with the disease had died, a total Vermont health officials announced last Thursday after the reported death toll had remained level at 54 for about a week and a half.