BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro police responded to an overdose over the weekend involving someone whose marijuana was laced with fentanyl, the department said in a news release Sunday night.
The incident happened Saturday, and the patient needed CPR and several doses of naloxone (Narcan), according to the release. The person survived, and police said no further information will be released about their medical condition.
The release said that law enforcement agencies in several New England states have been cautioned about the possibility of fentanyl-laced marijuana in their communities.
The patient told emergency responders they had not taken any opioids, according to Brattleboro police, but that they had smoked marijuana. A field test performed on the person's remaining pot tested positive for fentanyl, police said, and an investigation is ongoing.
Smoking marijuana in a private residence is legal in Vermont for those 21 and up. The release reminds people to be sure they know the source and history of any marijuana they consume.