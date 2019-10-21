BRATTLEBORO — Police say they’re investigating a suspected arson at a home on Canal Street.
The Brattleboro Fire Department responded to the fire Sunday at about 8:15 a.m. and quickly contained it, according to a news release from Brattleboro police. No injuries were reported.
The fire appears to have been intentionally set and police were still working to identify the person responsible, according to the release, which offers no other details about the incident. Police were not immediately reachable for comment this morning.
Anyone with knowledge of the incident can call the police department at 802-257-7950.