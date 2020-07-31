BRATTLEBORO — Police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred Friday morning at a motel on Canal Street.
Brattleboro police, fire and medical personnel were called to the location at about 5:45 a.m. for a report of a person who was “covered in blood” and threatening someone, according to a news release from the Brattleboro Police Department.
On arriving, they found someone unconscious who could not be revived, police said. The name has not yet been released because family is still being notified.
Police say they have identified “multiple persons of interest,” and one person was detained but later released.
Police also cited a 30-year-old Brattleboro man with simple assault in “relation to the ongoing investigation into this incident,” but the release did not make clear how that charge was connected to the death investigation. Detective Lt. Jeremy Evans, who sent the news release, was not immediately reachable for comment.
The Brattleboro Reformer reported the location as the Econo Lodge on Canal Street.