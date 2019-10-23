BRATTLEBORO — Police say they’re investigating an incident in which a stranger allegedly offered a 9-year-old a ride to school Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Cedar Street as the child was walking to Green Street School, according to a news release from Brattleboro police.
The man asked if the child needed a ride, and when the child said no, the driver said he had candy, the release said. The child ran away and got to school safely, and there is no indication the man left his car or tried to grab the child, according to the release.
Police described the suspect as a white male in his mid-50s with curly brown hair, grayish sideburns, a brown beard. He was wearing a leather jacket and driving a dark Nissan sedan with New Hampshire plates and a red, white and blue “punisher” skull sticker on the rear driver’s side bumper.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Officer Ryan Washburn at 802-257-7950.
Police emphasized the importance of parents knowing the route their kids take to school. Children should be encouraged to use sidewalks and crossing guards and walk with other children when possible. Parents should also regularly talk to their children about their days and how to respond to situations like this one, police said.