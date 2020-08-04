BRATTLEBORO — Police have identified the man who died Friday under suspicious circumstances as Thomas Davis, 49, of Vernon, Vt.
The Brattleboro Police Department said previously that officers responded to a reported disturbance at a Canal Street motel around 5:45 a.m. Friday. (The Brattleboro Reformer reported the location as the Econo Lodge, though police have not released that information.) A man was reported to be covered in blood, yelling and threatening someone, according to a news release Friday. On arrival, according to the department, first responders found the man unconscious and were unable to revive him.
The department has not said what caused Davis’ death.
“An autopsy has been completed however police are not releasing any information about it at this time,” the department said in a news release Tuesday. “The investigation is ongoing.”
Police ask that anyone who has relevant information or had recent contact with Davis to get in touch with the department. Its tip hotline is 802-251-8188.
Last week, police said they had identified “multiple persons of interest” and had arrested a 30-year-old from Brattleboro on a simple assault charge in “relation to the ongoing investigation into this incident.”
They did not say how, or if, the alleged assault was connected to Davis’ death. Brattleboro police Detective Lt. Jeremy Evans declined to comment on that Tuesday.