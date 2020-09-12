BRATTLEBORO — Police Chief Michael Fitzgerald will retire at the end of the year, the town announced Friday.
A Brattleboro native, Fitzgerald joined the department as an officer in 2000 after 20 years with the U.S. Marine Corps, according to a news release from the town.
He was promoted to lieutenant in 2005, captain in 2008 and police chief in 2014, the release said.
“His tenure as Chief has been noteworthy for his commitment to building relationships between the Police Department and the community, consistent with the department’s mission statement that differentiates between ‘people who need our help, people who have made a bad decision, and people who are intentionally causing harm to others,’ ” the release said.
Town Manager Peter Elwell called Fitzgerald a model of “steady, progressive leadership” who was involved in the community in various capacities, according to the release.
In a letter announcing his retirement, effective at midnight on Jan. 1, 2021, Fitzgerald thanked the town and the community and called the position “one of the great honors” of his life.
“Public safety is a shared responsibility,” he wrote, “however, law enforcement will always carry the larger burden. It is impossible for me to quantify the many acts of bravery, kindness and concern that our officers perform each day but I am deeply grateful for their acts.”