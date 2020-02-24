BRATTLEBORO — Police are seeking information about a driver who they say left the scene of a crash early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Cotton Mill Hill around 2:15 a.m. and learned that one of the drivers involved had fled before their arrival, according to a statement from Brattleboro police.
Police say the driver was in a dark-colored truck that would likely have damage to the driver’s side.
The crash caused “significant damage” to the other vehicle, police say.
Police are asking anyone with information that could help identify the driver to call the Brattleboro Police Department at its tip line, 802-251-8188.