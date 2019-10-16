BRATTLEBORO — Members of the town’s selectboard Tuesday indicated that they plan to file a lawsuit against pharmaceutical makers, drug distributors, pharmacies and others over their alleged role in fueling the opioid crisis in southeastern Vermont.
If it’s filed, Brattleboro would join thousands of other municipal, county and tribal governments whose lawsuits against drug companies have been consolidated in a federal court in Ohio.
Keene and Cheshire County are among the New Hampshire jurisdictions that have filed lawsuits.
The Brattleboro Selectboard discussed the possibility of a lawsuit at its meeting Tuesday in the Municipal Center. While no formal action was taken, the four board members present all expressed support for moving forward.
Robert M. Fisher, the town’s attorney, said the law firms handling the suit would work on a contingency basis, meaning the town would not have to pay the upfront legal costs.
A few technical questions came up during the meeting, including about whether to consider including specific doctors in the complaint. Fisher said he would come back to the selectboard with answers before a vote to formally authorize the lawsuit, likely at the board’s next meeting.
One aim of the opioid lawsuits is to recoup the costs local governments have incurred while dealing with the opioid crisis.
Tim Wessel, the vice chairman of the selectboard, said those costs have been particularly high in Brattleboro due to its role in the region.
“We are a regional hub for many things, and that’s very positive in many ways,” he said in an interview Tuesday afternoon. But, he added, it also means town services often deal with people from the surrounding area.
“It’s really straining our resources,” he said. “The people that pay for our fire, our EMTs, our police, are simply the taxpayers of Brattleboro, whereas a lot of what we are dealing with is people who need help from outside Brattleboro.”
But board members Tuesday night also spoke about the moral dimensions of a possible lawsuit.
“The points that are made in this suit make it very clear that along the supply chain, all along the supply chain, people profited from this and could have acted differently,” board member Daniel Quipp said.
He said the lawsuit could help dispel the myth that drug addiction is a personal moral failing, rather than a public health issue exacerbated by the actions of drug companies.
The roots of the current drug crisis date to the 1990s, when opioid prescriptions and overdose deaths began rising. As prescription drugs grew harder to obtain, deaths from heroin and then fentanyl — a much more lethal drug — began to spike.
More than 399,000 people died after overdosing on prescription or illicit opioids from 1999 to 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The lawsuits allege drug makers like Purdue Pharma deceptively marketed prescription opioids, pushing them on doctors and the public while downplaying the risks. The lawsuits also claim drug distributors failed to properly monitor the orders they fulfilled, leading to abuse and diversion.
The companies have generally disputed those claims.
The various cases have been consolidated for pretrial proceedings, but would return to their original jurisdictions for individual trials. That’s if they get that far — the judge overseeing the litigation has pushed the parties to settle.
Separately, many state governments have sued the drug companies over similar allegations. Last month, New Hampshire announced a civil suit against four individual members of the Sackler family, all part owners of Purdue Pharma.