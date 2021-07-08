BRATTLEBORO — The selectboard approved a slew of zoning changes Tuesday night that Brattleboro officials have said will help spur new residential development.
Board members voted 5-0 to make permanent several policies that were already in effect temporarily and also to enact new zoning rules, including some that ease housing-related regulations.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first selectboard session held in person at the town’s Municipal Center since March 2020. It was also broadcast live on Brattleboro Community TV, with members of the public able to participate remotely via Zoom.
With its unanimous decision, the selectboard cemented land-use changes — known formally as Brattleboro’s interim zoning bylaw — that it had established last September to help relax “regulatory barriers” to creating affordable housing, according to a policy memorandum on the town’s website. Town staff drafted that policy, the memo states, after officials with the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development identified housing-density caps in Brattleboro that were keeping additional units from getting built.
The amendments addressed that concern by eliminating density caps in some of Brattleboro’s most residential neighborhoods, according to Planning Director Sue Fillion. They also scrapped regulations that she said required developers to get special permission for homes with three to five units in certain zoning districts.
Fillion had credited the temporary zoning rules with having helped create at least 20 new residential units in Brattleboro — many of which she has said wouldn’t have been allowed without those changes.
“We found that it’s been really effective in creating some new housing units,” she said Tuesday night. “We knew we’re really short on those, so we’d like to just go ahead and make that a permanent change.”
The amendments passed Tuesday also increase the maximum footprint for a new building in the mixed-use zoning district to 6,000 square feet and allow boarding houses in the residential neighborhood district. Those changes, which Fillion told The Sentinel on Monday will help spur new housing, were not part of the package passed last year.
The new zoning rules also make several non-housing changes, too, including allowing retaining walls greater than 16 feet in the industrial zoning district and making developers obtain a permit before repaving a parking lot.