A Brattleboro police officer is facing charges of domestic assault and aggravated disorderly conduct, according to court records and Vermont State Police.
State troopers cited Chad M. Emery, 43, of Guilford, Vt., on the disorderly conduct charge late Thursday or early Friday, after responding to a “disturbance” at a residence in town, according to a news release sent by Vermont State Police on Friday. The release did not mention Emery’s job as a police officer.
The office of the Windsor (Vt.) County state’s attorney subsequently filed the two domestic assault charges, along with three police affidavits that mention Emery’s employment. All three charges are misdemeanors.
Vermont State Police responded to Guilford late Thursday night after a woman called to report that Emery was drunk and driving toward the home, according to the affidavits, which were written by two state troopers. (Emery has not been charged with drunk driving, according to the court documents reviewed by The Sentinel. He was off duty at the time.)
Emery arrived while the woman was talking to a dispatcher, Trooper Kali Eyles wrote in one of the affidavits. Eyles wrote that Emery then yelled at the woman and pushed open the door of a room she had locked herself into, striking her in the face. He was leaving as the troopers arrived, Sgt. Stacy Corliss wrote in a separate affidavit.
The woman told State Police that Emery had assaulted her at least three previous times, but said she had not reported it out of concern for the professional consequences he would face and due to a perception that police would protect one of their own, according to affidavits by Eyles and Corliss.
Eyles wrote that she viewed a picture the woman said she had taken after a previous assault by Emery, which showed her face swollen and bruised and her mouth bloodied.
An attorney representing Emery did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.
The Brattleboro Reformer first reported the allegations against Emery.
According to Emery’s LinkedIn page, he has worked at the Brattleboro Police Department since 2005.
Police Chief Michael Fitzgerald said in an email Tuesday that Emery has been placed on paid administrative leave, and the department will conduct an internal investigation "to determine if there are any violations to our policies."
Vermont State Police is conducting the criminal investigation. Windsor County is prosecuting the case due to Emery’s ties to Windham County law enforcement.