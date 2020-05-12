BRATTLEBORO — Certain frontline workers and Vermonters returning from out of state can get tested for COVID-19 at a “pop-up” site Thursday.
Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brattleboro Union High School on Fairground Road, according to a news release from the Vermont Department of Health.
The site is for asymptomatic first responders, health-care workers and child-care providers who serve essential workers, in addition to Vermonters returning from elsewhere who are at least seven days into their post-travel quarantine period.
In a news conference Monday, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said a negative test result would enable returning residents to emerge from the two-week quarantine period early.
The site is not open to the general public and requires an appointment, which can be made at humanresources.vermont.gov/popups
Any Vermont resident experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, however mild, is encouraged to contact a health-care provider to be referred to a testing site. Those without health-care providers can call 211.