BRATTLEBORO — Four months after establishing the position, Brattleboro’s selectboard has hired a sustainability coordinator.
Town Manager Peter Elwell announced the appointment of Stephen Dotson at the selectboard meeting Tuesday evening, according to a news release, and Dotson begins his job Feb. 3.
Dotson’s resume includes positions such as communications and marketing director for the Northeast Sustainable Energy Association; corporate sustainability operations associate for OneReport Inc.; associate director of the Rich Earth Institute; and a commissioner on the Windham Regional Commission. Dotson received his dual bachelor’s degree in philosophy and sociology at Guilford College in Greensboro, N.C.
The selectboard created the sustainability coordinator position at its Aug. 20 meeting, voting 3-2 with members Tim Wessel and Elizabeth McLoughlin opposed, according to minutes from the meeting. Members David Schoales, Brandie Starr and Daniel Quipp supported the measure.
The decision followed a lengthy discussion at the annual representative town meeting in March, where a warrant article appropriating funds for energy efficiency and sustainability was increased from $10,000 to $100,000. Town meeting representatives argued that the selectboard should hire a full-time staffer to focus on those efforts, but that couldn’t be specified in the article.
Selectboard members debated at summer meetings whether to use the funding for a new position or to invest the money in other energy-related programs.
McLoughlin and Wessel contended at July and August meetings that Brattleboro has made strides in sustainability and that many of the objectives residents said they wanted to achieve with a full-time staffer were duplicative of existing town goals. They also both suggested that the money required to hire a sustainability coordinator could pay for multiple energy-efficiency projects.
Nearly two dozen people, however, spoke in favor of the coordinator role at the Aug. 20 meeting, according to the minutes. The selectboard members supporting it — Schoales, Starr and Quipp — asserted that an employee with such a job could focus on the town’s ongoing initiatives and help secure grant funding for new ones.