BRATTLEBORO — A new concert series at the Brattleboro Music Center will continue Saturday with a second performance to highlight music by minority and women composers.
Created last year in response to the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, the EOS (Educate. Open. Strengthen.) Project is a collaboration between faculty at the Brattleboro organization’s music school and other local musicians, according to a Brattleboro Music Center news release. The concerts feature composers who are Black, Indigenous and other people of color, as well as those who identify as anything other than cisgender male.
“The only composers we learn about are all white and male,” Brattleboro Music Center faculty member Heather Sommerlad, who developed the series, told The Sentinel previously. “It doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be on the program. We love them for a reason, but we’ve excluded half the composers out there.”
Brattleboro Music Center held its inaugural EOS Project concert before a small live audience, as well as people watching remotely, last November.
The 5 p.m. performance Saturday will feature violinists Sommerlad and Kathy Andrew, violist Emily Packard and cellist Zon Eastes. Among the arrangements they will play are Javier Alvarez’s “Metro Chabacano,” Joel Thompson’s “In Response to the Madness” and Caroline Shaw’s “Blueprint,” according to the news release.
The concert will be at the Brattleboro Music Center auditorium, according to Education Programs Director Carol Compton, though most of it will also be recorded and available for later viewing at no cost.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on the Brattleboro Music Center website at www.bmcvt.org or by calling the organization at 802-257-4523.