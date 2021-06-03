BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro’s mask mandate ends Friday, meaning fully vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear face coverings indoors.
Vermont still requires people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks in indoor public spaces like businesses.
The Brattleboro selectboard voted Tuesday to end the town mandate, which ordered businesses to require customers and staff to wear masks. It was adopted in May 2020.
Full vaccination comes two weeks after the second dose for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott relaxed the statewide mandate in mid-May so it no longer applied to fully vaccinated people, with exceptions for certain settings like schools and health care institutions.
Brattleboro Town Manager Peter Elwell said masks will still be required in town government facilities for now.
Keene’s mask mandate ended Tuesday for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, following the City Council’s vote last month. Gov. Chris Sununu ended New Hampshire’s statewide requirement in April.