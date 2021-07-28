BRATTLEBORO — A local man was arrested Monday after police say he stole two catalytic converters from a truck at Richmond Auto Repair in Guilford, Vt., earlier this month.
Kaleb Sherman, 39, of Brattleboro, also faces a murder charge in a separate, pending case in which he was out on bail. He was charged Monday with grand larceny and unlawful mischief — both felonies — and at least one misdemeanor, according to a Vermont State Police news release.
Police allege that Sherman removed the catalytic converters, which control exhaust emissions, from the truck July 16 and that he caused other significant damage to the vehicle, Vermont State Trooper Marie Beland said Tuesday. He was also found to have violated his release conditions from an ongoing case in which State Police have charged Sherman with aggravated assault and second-degree murder, she said.
Police arrested Sherman on those charges in February, alleging that he fatally injured Robert S. “Zach” Phelps III of Guilford, Vt., in a fight last July. Phelps died the following month at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. The N.H. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide due to complications of blunt-impact injuries to his abdomen, Vermont State Police said previously.
Sherman was also found to have violated an active arrest warrant out of Deerfield, Mass., on multiple felony-level charges in connection with a burglary, according to Beland.
Catalytic converters are frequently stolen and sold as scrap metal, Brattleboro police Lt. Adam Petlock told The Sentinel previously. Replacing the device, which includes repairing the vehicle, costs more than $900, he said.
Under Vermont law, grand larceny involves stealing money or property worth more than that amount. The penalty for conviction is not more than 10 years, a fine of not more than $5,000, or both.
In addition to the two felonies, Sherman was charged with unlawful mischief, a misdemeanor, and being a fugitive from justice, according to the news release. He was arraigned Tuesday in Windham County Superior Court in Newfane, Vt., and was held on $10,000 bail at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vt., its assistant superintendent, Michaela Merrill, said.