A federal grand jury has charged a Brattleboro man with distributing the heroin and fentanyl that caused the death of a Winhall, Vt., resident more than a year ago.
Prosecutors allege that Curtis J. Bunkley, a.k.a. “Punisher,” sold the drugs to someone who distributed them to the victim, according to a news release Tuesday from the U.S. attorney’s office in Vermont.
The victim, identified in the indictment as “T.D.,” was found dead of a heroin and fentanyl overdose on Jan. 16, 2019, the office said. Law enforcement authorities connected the transaction to Bunkley through cell phone records and witness testimony, according to the release.
In August, Bunkley pleaded guilty in a separate federal case to distributing heroin and fentanyl during the same timeframe. He’s yet to be sentenced in that case.
Bunkley was arraigned Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Burlington, Vt., and ordered held without bail, according to the news release.