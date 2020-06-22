BRATTLEBORO — A local man is scheduled to appear in court Monday on multiple charges related to a crash on Maple Street.
Jonathan Palmisano, 25, of Brattleboro is charged with gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle, six counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.
According to a report filed by Brattleboro police, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed “drove through the scene” of a two-vehicle crash on Maple Street late Friday afternoon as police, fire and rescue personnel were working at the scene. Police say the road was closed during the investigation of this crash, which resulted in injuries.
The third vehicle, allegedly driven by Palmisano, crashed on Maple Street a short time later, police say, and the suspect fled the scene on foot. Brattleboro police and Vermont State Police, including the K9 unit, apprehended Palmisano nearly two hours later, at about 7:20 p.m., near Western Avenue and Guilford Street, according to police reports.
In lieu of $10,000 bail, Palmisano was held pending arraignment. Police say they also issued Palmisano several tickets for vehicle operation violations.
Attempts to obtain further information from police were unsuccessful.