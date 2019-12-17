A Brattleboro man has been held without bail since last week after being accused of sexually assaulting a child in Hinsdale.
A Cheshire County grand jury in November indicted Edward L. LeClair, 67, on charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault. He was arraigned Thursday.
The charges allege LeClair assaulted the girl, who was under the age of 13, at least twice between 2013 and 2016. LeClair knew the girl, according to court documents.
An evidentiary hearing related to LeClair’s bail status is scheduled for this week in Cheshire County Superior Court.