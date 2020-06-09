BRATTLEBORO — A local man is being held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on charges of kidnapping and assault.
Brattleboro police arrested Richard Gilbert, 51, of Brattleboro June 5 on charges of kidnapping, unlawful restraint and aggravated assault in connection with an incident a few days prior, according to a news release issued by the Brattleboro Police Department.
Police allege Gilbert picked up a female in his vehicle and drove her to a secluded area outside Brattleboro, where he assaulted her with a weapon and restrained her. He then drove her around for an undisclosed period of time before bringing her back into town, according to the release.
The release does not identify the victim or the weapon. Calls placed to Brattleboro police for further information were not returned.
Police say the victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they were able to locate the scene of the alleged incident after receiving a report from an unidentified female June 4. Police executed a search warrant on Gilbert’s vehicle the next day, seized the vehicle and arrested Gilbert.