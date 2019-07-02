PUTNEY, Vt.— A Brattleboro man has been charged with illegal possession of firearms due to a prior felony conviction, according to police.
Vermont State Police responded to a report of gun shots in the area of Kimball Hill Road and Main Street in Putney on Sunday at about 6:50 p.m., according to a news release from the department. A few streets away, on Sand Hill Road, state police encountered Joshua Stratton, 33, of Brattleboro, according to the release.
Stratton was in possession of seven long guns and two handguns, which was unlawful due to a prior felony conviction for a violent crime, according to the release. Police confiscated the guns and Stratton was arrested and given a citation to appear in the Windham Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court on Aug. 27, according to the release.
State police were not reachable for more information this morning.